(WSVN) - A tasty dish takes you on a global getaway. Executive Chef Josh Becker of Celebrity Cruises whips up comfort food that’s close to our American heart, but with an international flair. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Josh Becker/Celebrity Cruises

The Dish: Brie Avocado Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

1 box cavatappi pasta or any tubular pasta (penne, macaroni)

1 garlic clove

2 oz. white onions

3 oz. Roma tomatoes, rough chopped

1/4 cup white wine

salted pasta water

2 oz. brie cheese rind removed

1 oz. fresh mozzarella, diced

scallion finely sliced

2 oz. avocado puree

1 oz. Parmigiano herb bread crumbs

2 oz. cream

Method of Preparation:

– Heat oil in a large sauté pan. Add the garlic. When the garlic turns a light brown, add onions and cook until translucent.

– Add the Roma tomatoes, pinch of salt and cook until they begin to lose their shape. Add the white wine and cook until reduced by half.

– Cook pasta. Add pasta to the pan with 1/4 cup of pasta water.

– Add the brie and stir vigorously to incorporate. Add the mozzarella and toss until emulsified.

