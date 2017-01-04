Bananas Foster Croissant French Toast/Bakehouse Brasserie

(WSVN) - WSVN — It’s the perfect breakfast or brunch treat, from a hot new South Beach brasserie. That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Bernard Matz

The Restaurant: Bakehouse Brasserie

The Dish: Bananas Foster Croissant French Toast

Ingredients:

4 croissants

For Batter:

2 qts. liquid egg

1/4 cup cinnamon

1 tbs. nutmeg

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 cup brown sugar

Bananas Foster:

2 qts. bananas sliced 1/4 inch thick rounds

1 cup spicy dark rum

2 cups brown sugar

2 tbs. unsalted butter

Cream Cheese Frosting:

8 oz. cream cheese

2 cups powdered sugar

3 cups whole milk

Method of Preparation:

– Start with the icing. In a food processor, add cream cheese, whole milk, powdered sugar and blend about a minute. When it’s done, take it out and set it aside in the fridge.

– The batter is next. Add together a mixture of brown sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon with heavy cream. Mix well. Add beaten eggs and mix again. Set aside.

– For the Bananas Foster, chop some very ripe bananas into 1/4 inch rounds. Put unsalted butter in a hot pan and add brown sugar. Let it melt and caramelize. Bring it to a boil and reduce, moving it constantly so it doesn’t burn. Add spicy rum — watch out for the flame! Take it off the burner until the alcohol burns out.

– Add the bananas and cook for about a minute. Turn off the flame and let it sit. While it’s cooling, half your croissants and soak them in the batter. Put them on the grill and get them nice and toasty on both sides — just a couple of minutes.

To Plate:

– Chef Bernard spoons the Bananas Foster on the croissants and puts them together sandwich style. He drizzles the cream cheese icing on top, garnishes with strawberries and finishes with powdered sugar.

Serving Suggestion: Berry Ciroc Mimosa

Serves: 2

Bakehouse Brasserie

808 First Street

Miami Beach, Florida 33139

305-434-8249

http://bakehousesouthbeach.com/menu/

