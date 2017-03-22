‘Bite with Belkys’ special premieres Saturday

(WSVN) - You know her from the news. You know her from Bite with Belkys. And you know her from being Lynn’s wife at one time, on Deco.

Today, Belkys Nerey is back with me at the Miami Culinary Institute…

Belkys Nerey: “It doubles as a butt smacker for when you misbehave!”

Getting ready for “Bite with Belkys” new 30-minute show teaching regular people how to cook.

Lynn Martinez: “I really hate cooking.”

Like me.

Belkys Nerey: “We’re making a sweet pea and bacon crustini.”

Because they supposedly eat this snack at the Oscars.

Peas, ricotta cheese, bread and bacon.

Lynn: “She gave me one assignment.”

Make the bacon.

Belkys: “OK, not as crisp as I would have wanted, but we can fix it.”

Lynn: “I wasn’t sure if I should do it in the microwave.”

Belkys: “You did this in the microwave?”

Lynn: “Well, doesn’t everyone?”

Belkys: “It’s my fault.”

Lynn: “It is her fault.”

Belkys: “I wasn’t specific enough.”

Now we gotta crisp up the bacon.

Lynn: “Oh God, how long is this gonna take? This one’s really rubbery so let’s cook that.”

Belkys: “I mean, who puts bacon in the microwave?”

Lynn: “I should have brought an apron. I’m too cute for this.”

Lynn: “So step one: crispy bacon. Fry its guts out.”

Step two: test the bread.

Lynn: “Oh my God, it’s so good!

Belkys: “That was for the recipe! Whole wheat by the way, because I know how you feel about white bread. Keeping this beautiful.”

Can we get back to the recipe?

Belkys: “A little bit of olive oil, salt, brushed it on and baked it in the oven.”

Next?

Belkys: “Hold on.”

Lynn: “She always leaves me.”

The bacon is crisp so we’re ready for the peas.

Belkys: “Boil water, throw the peas in, 30 seconds, drain. Can you manage that?”

Lynn: “I think so.”

Throw it in a mini-chopper thing.

Belkys: “This is gonna be the spread.”

Pulse it. Add some ricotta.

Belkys: “Ricotta cheese, this is gonna give it a nice creaminess.”

Lynn: “I know it’s cheese.”

Belkys: “I never know with you.”

Pulse again. Then test.

Next, slice a lemon.

Belkys: “Tada!”

Lynn: “Thank you, I’ll be here all night!”

Mix and test again.

Belkys: “She hasn’t licked this one yet by the way, for those of you at home keeping track.”

Lynn: “Maybe you want me to lick it. Maybe you want some Lynn germs!”

Now we make it look pretty — by chopping some mint.

Belkys: “You want to hold the knife toward the front.”

Impressive!

Lynn: “That’s pretty choppy. How choppy do you need it?”

Belkys: “I’m just showing off now.”

Load up the bread with the pea stuff, ricotta, my now-crispy bacon and sprinkle with green.

Belkys: “If it’s good enough for Hollywood, it’s good enough for us.”

What it is, is good enough to eat!

Lynn: “Yummmmmm.”

And you can catch the big Bite with Belkys special this Saturday at 5:30 p.m., right here on 7.

Bring your appetite!

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.