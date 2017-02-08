Bimimbap Rice Bowl/Temple Street Eatery

(WSVN) - Tender, juicy beef and lots of veggies — Asian style! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Diego Ng

The Restaurant: Temple Street Eatery in Ft. Lauderdale

The Dish: Bimimbap Rice Bowl with Beef

Ingredients:

1 pound rib eye steak, julienne cut (easier to cut while partially frozen)

1 cup julienne onions/carrots/scallions

1 cup Bulgogi marinade

Bulgogi Marinade

1 pint lite soy sauce

4 cloves garlic

1/2 oz ginger

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup mirin

2 tablespoons of sesame oil

1 egg, fried

More for Rice Bowl

1 cup cooked rice (white or brown)

1/2 cup chopped romaine lettuce

1/4 cup braised shiitake mushrooms

1/4 cup pickled carrots, daikon and cucumbers

1/8 cup marinated bean sprouts

1/8 cup fried tofu (you can get all of these ingredients at Asian markets)

Method of Preparation:

– Add together brown sugar, minced garlic, ginger, sesame oil

mirin and soy sauce. Mix well.

– Pour the marinade over thin slices of rib eye beef and blend well.

– In a hot wok, add canola oil and swirl it around so the pan is covered.

– When it starts to smoke, add the beef and sear on all sides.

– When it starts to brown add thinly sliced carrots and onions — give it a toss.

– Add a bit more marinade for flavor. Last, add chopped scallions. Toss again, turn off the stove and set aside.

– Fry an egg on the griddle, and while that’s cooking assemble the dish.

To Plate:

– Dish white (or brown) rice into a bowl and add thin-sliced romaine lettuce, braised shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots, daikon and cucumbers, marinated bean sprouts and fried tofu. Dish the beef in the center of the dish and top with the fried egg and chopped scallions.

Serves: 2

Temple Street Eatery

416 North Federal Highway

Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. 33301

754-701-0976

http://templestreeteatery.com/

