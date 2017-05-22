Billboard Music Awards takes place in Las Vegas

Cher! Drake! Celine! The Billboard Music Awards were a parade of stars so famous they only go by one name. The night was filled with music and love.

Holy mother of icon, 71-year old Cher performed and received the Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Not to be outdone, Celine Dion celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the movie “Titanic;” the Grammy winner singing a stirring rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” And how about that dress?!

Nicki Minaj opening the show with a nine-minute performance featuring Lil Wayne, David Guetta and Jason Derulo.

Representing the 3-0-5 Camilla Cabello making her solo artist debut on the show with her new song; “Crying in the Club.”

Miami’s own mix master, DJ Khaled, was on hand, with some hosting duties, too.

An emotional and more grown-up Miley Cyrus, performing her latest hit, “Malibu” : “I wanna thank you with all of my heart, for a brand new start.”

But the night belonged to Drake. From performing at the Bellagio inside its famous fountain to being presented the top award of the night by Prince Jackson — the late Michael Jackson’s son.

Drake taking home 13 awards, surpassing Adele’s record as the artist with the most wins ever in one night.

