Bill Murray freaks out over NCAA tournament

Bill Murray had a very personal reason to freak out when Xavier University upset the University of Arizona in the NCAA tournament, Thursday night.

Bill’s son, Luke, is an assistant coach for Xavier.

Pop’s been following the team on its unbeaten streak, showing up at every game.

After Thursday night’s victory, he did a little recap while waiting for the team to hit the locker room.

Bill Murray: “Oh, it’s great. It was really like a great platoon movie, you know, where like the dirty dozen or something. A different guy comes in and saves everyone’s bacon, one after another. They all took turns.”

Thursday night’s game was just the latest highlight in Murray’s amazing sports year.

He was in the crowd at Wrigley Field in October when his beloved Chicago Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.