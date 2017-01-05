Big movies that’ll make 2017 memorable

The real blockbusters are still a few months off, but they’re gonna come at us fast — and furiously. Here’s a quick look at the biggest films set to make 2017 a year to remember.

A new year, and a new list of movies to check out.

There will be no shortage of super heroes in 2017. From a young web-slinger to some butt-kicking girl-power super heroes are super cool in 2017.

Gal Gadot dons the famous wrist bands in this summer’s “Wonder Woman.” And Gal returns as Wonder Woman later in the year, and joins Ben Affleck as Batman in “Justice League.”

2017 could be called the year of the sequel. Groot and his crew lead by Chris Pratt return for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson have monkey business to take care of in “Kong Skull Island”

And Gru and his minions want to save the world from a former child star out for world domination in — “Despicable Me 3.”

Jack is back in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

2017 also has a modern take on a few old school favs.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” stars mixes men and machines — and stars Mark Wahlberg.

And you’ll be saying — “go go Power Rangers” thanks to the upcoming “Power Rangers” flick.

And the slo-mo red bathing suits are back in “Baywatch.” Zac Efron and Deco fav, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson star are ready to save swimmers in this one.

Emma Watson has magically turned into a beloved Disney princess. The Harry Potter star sings and falls in love with a beast in Disney’s live action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Eight is not enough for two movies this year. “The Fate of the Furious” is the eighth movie in the ongoing “Fast and the Furious” series. Vin Disel is back in this one, and the actor has already confirmed Fast 9.

And, in what could be called the most anticipated movie of 2017.

“Star Wars Episode 8” is scheduled to hit theaters in December. This was filmed shortly before Carrie Fisher’s untimely death.

From a galactic princess to a Disney one, 2017 looks like it will be filled with lots movie theater popcorn.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.