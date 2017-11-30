Bette Midler to Gerald Rivera: Apologize for alleged assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bette Midler is renewing an allegation of sexual misconduct against Geraldo Rivera, a day after Rivera called the news business “flirty.”

In a tweet posted Thursday by Midler and confirmed by her publicist, the actress-singer called on Rivera to apologize for an assault she said occurred four decades ago.

Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/TkcolFWfA2 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2017

She also posted a video from an interview with Barbara Walters. In the clip, Midler told Walters that Rivera and a producer drugged and groped her in the 1970s.

A representative for Rivera didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Midler tweeted that Rivera has not apologized, noting that he quickly expressed regret for his comments supporting Matt Lauer.

After Lauer was fired Wednesday as “Today” host for alleged sexual misconduct, Rivera posted remarks about the news business being “flirty.”

