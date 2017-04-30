Bel’s Black Bean Burgers/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s burger time, but there’s no meat involved in this oh-so-good-for-you recipe! Black bean burgers are on the menu — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Bel’s Black Bean Burgers

Ingredients:

2 cups black beans, drained (reserve the juice!!!)

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1/4 cup diced onions

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. chili powder

salt and pepper to taste

4-6 hamburger buns (depending on how big you make the burgers)

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

– In a large bowl, mash the beans with a fork, then mix in bread crumbs, onions, chili powder, egg and salt and pepper. Use spoonfuls of the reserved juice to make it nice and moist. Form the mixture into several patties.

– Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray on some Pam. Place the patties on the sheet and bake 10 minutes per side.

To Plate:

– Serve on hamburger buns with lettuce, tomato slices and your favorite condiments.

Serves: 4-6

