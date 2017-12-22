If you’re looking for something a little less “Oscar-y” and a little more sing-y, we’ve got that for you. Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson got the gang back together for “Pitch Perfect 3,” and it’s in theaters now. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet flew to Los Angeles, where he talked with the stars about being a french fry and whether or not this is the end of the Bellas.

Brittany Snow (as Chloe): “I would do anything to sing with you guys again. Anything!”

After singing their hearts out for two movies, the Bellas have now graduated from school, and while they’re trying to adjust to life in the real world, their real passion is still singing.

Brittany Snow (as Chloe): “I’m trying to get into vet school. Fingers crossed.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What are some jobs you guys have had that you were like, ‘I guess I’ve gotta do this if I have to kind of work my way towards…?”

Anna Camp: “I worked at a bagel store.”

Chris Van Vliet: “That sounds great.”

Anna Camp: “Called Durango Bagel in South Carolina, and I used to talk like this, and I used to be like, ‘Welcome to Durango Bagel.”

Brittany Snow: “I played a french fry in a commercial once.”

Anna Camp: That is adorable. A french fry?”

Brittany Snow: “Yeah. Everybody else got to wear cool costumes, and they were like, ‘You, you get to be the french fry.”

Anna Camp: “That’s adorable.”

Anna Camp (as Aubrey): “Guys, every year the USO puts on this ‘Support the Troops in Europe.’ What if I could get us an invite?”

Ooh! What if you could get an invite? Spoiler alert: They get an invite and fly overseas to compete in a singing competition.

But things don’t go as smoothly as they hope, and this movie ends up having something you might not expect to see.

Anna Kendrick: “Umm, an action hero?”

Rebel Wilson: “I don’t want to point fingers. I am the action hero.”

Anna Kendrick: “It’s Rebel. She’s the action hero.”

Rebel Wilson: “Who would have thought that in a singing and dancing comedy there’d be hardcore action? But there is.”

While it has some of that, there’s also plenty of this…

Bellas (singing): “I-I-I-I-I’m comin’ up, so you better get this party started.”

They’ve made three “Pitch Perfect” movies, and all the advertising for this one makes it seem like this is it.

So, is this it?

Chris Van Vliet: “Is this really the end of ‘Pitch Perfect?'”

Anna Camp: “I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I didn’t mean to make it sad, guys.”

Anna Camp: “They don’t tell us anything.”

Rebel Wilson: “We would keep doing it if it was up to us.”

Chris Van Vliet: “There’s no reason you shouldn’t. The Bellas could go to space.”

Rebel Wilson: “That’s what I was pitching for the fourth movie.”

Anna Camp: “‘Gravity’ meets ‘Pitch Perfect.'”

