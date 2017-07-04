Brunch: it does a body good. And if you love an all you can eat situation there’s none better than the spread at Prime Fish. Savory, sweet, breakfast, lunch, hot and cold they’ve thought of everything. But it’s not sooooo much that you’re overwhelmed and don’t know where or how to begin. In addition, the Bloody Marys, mimosas and bellinis are bottomless I mean what’s not to love?

Salads, French Toast, Kobe Beef Sliders, Chicken and Waffles, an omelette and carving station, biscuits, bagels it goes on and on and I kept going back for more and more. If this sounds like too much you can always order something yummy from the a la carte menu.

Don’t forget to save room for some dessert. Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union did. They were there when we were there on a recent Sunday afternoon. Great food for a great price and a free celebrity sighting. That’s my kinda brunch!

Prime Fish

100 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305.532.4550

mylesrestaurantgroup.com/?page_id=364

