He’s already the King of Fun with his nightclub empire but now Dave Grutman is quickly becoming the King of Food. After shaking up Miami’s Brickell neighborhood with the super cool restaurant/lounge “Komodo” he’s set his sights on the city’s Design District.

OTL is his latest venture. It stands for Out to Lunch and it’s the perfect spot to grab a simple yet delicious lunch or breakfast. Some of the highlights:

Avocado Toast ($8) made with Zak the Baker bread what else do you need to know.

OTL Super Seed Butter Toast ($8) topped with fresh berries. It’s so creamy and delish you won’t be able to talk until you drink something.

Tortilla Espanola ($8) the potato is sliced nice and thin so it’s not as heavy as your typical tortilla.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich ($9) perfect way to start the day.

Grilled Cheese ($11) the cheesiest, warmest, yummiest sandwich made with fig jam.

Kale Salad ($12) tossed in a creamy cashew vinaigrette you can top with chicken.

So stop on by and order up after all you’re OTL.

Belkys’ Best Bite: Grilled Cheese

OTL

160 NE 40th St.

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 953-7620

www.otlmia.com

