It’s Mexican but not that kind of Mexican. OLLA is the real deal when it comes to South of the Border dining. No tacos and quesadillas here. You’ll find only authentic regional Mexican dishes on this menu whipped up by Chef Scott Linquist. The word OLLA translates to a ceramic jar that’s used for cooking and some dishes here come in an “olla” served family style for all to share.

Here’s what we had:

Ahumado – hot smoked salmon, boiled egg and a green chile tomatillo sauce ($10)

Caesar – not very Mexican but it’s served with Tijuana style dressing, white anchovies, croutons and a Mexican style cheese instead of parmesan ($12)

Pollo Enchilada – chicken covered in salsa verde, and topped with a gooey delish Mexican cheese ($12)

Coloradito – duck breast in a sour cherry salsa, roasted peanuts and homemade mole served with warm tortillas

Chef Scott is the mastermind behind Wynwood’s Coyo Taco and now he’s redefining Miami Beach’s Mexican cuisine scene. Ole’!

OLLA

1233 Lincoln Rd.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 717-5400

http://www.ollamiami.com/

