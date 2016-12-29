My 2016 Faves

Another year, another plate of food. And another… And another… And another…
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining. I love doing the blog so here IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER are my fave restaurants from 2016:
Phuc Yeah – the little restaurant that could is dishing up some “Viet-Cajun” dishes in Miami’s MiMo neighborhood
Phuc Yea
7100 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33138
305-602-3710
http://www.phucyea.com/#viet-cajun-cuisine
Komodo – great restaurant food meets fun nightclub vibe
Komodo
801 Brickell Ave.
Miami, FL 33121
305-534-2211
http://www.komodomiami.com
Halves & Wholes – screw the white Christmas I’m dreaming of a croquetta eggplant sandwich!
Halves & Wholes
1600 Alton Road
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-704-3600
http://halveswholes.com/
Pao – believe in unicorns and believe in this magical menu
Pao by Paul Qui
Faena Hotel Miami Beach
3201 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33141
786 655 5600
http://www.faena.com/miami-beach/restaurants-and-bars/pao-by-paul-qui/
Ariete – your favorite latin dishes and flavors step up their game at this cozy Coconut Grove eatery
Ariete
3540 Main Highway
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
305-640-5862
http://www.arietemiami.com/
27 Restaurant – they make simple taste sooooo good
27 Restaurant & Bar
2727 Indian Creek Dr. (inside The Freehand Miami Hotel)
Miami Beach, FL
305-531-2727
http://www.thefreehandmiami.com/miami
La Fresa Francesa – a Cuban girl from Hialeah meets a French guy and the next thing you know they’re mashing up their cultures one bite at a time
La Fresa Francesa
59 W 3rd St.
Hialeah, FL 33010
(786) 717-6886
Dirt – sustainable, healthy, delicious and casual: enough said
DIRT
232 5th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-239-3000
http://www.dirteatclean.com
Bazaar Mar – Superstar Chef Jose Andres’ newest concept is all about seafood but in typical Andres fashion the dishes are anything BUT typical
Bazaar Mar
SLS Brickell
1300 S Miami Ave.
305-239-1320
http://www.sbe.com/restaurants/locations/bazaar-mar/
Fi’lia – Chef Michael Schwartz has given me reason to brave “Brickell Madness” by way of Fi’lia, his new Italian eatery at the SLS Brickell
Fi’lia
1300 South Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
305-912-1729
filiamiami@sbe.com
Thanks for your support. See you guys in 2017!
