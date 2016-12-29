My 2016 Faves

Another year, another plate of food. And another… And another… And another…

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining. I love doing the blog so here IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER are my fave restaurants from 2016:

Phuc Yeah – the little restaurant that could is dishing up some “Viet-Cajun” dishes in Miami’s MiMo neighborhood

Phuc Yea

7100 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

305-602-3710

http://www.phucyea.com/#viet-cajun-cuisine

Komodo – great restaurant food meets fun nightclub vibe

Komodo

801 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33121

305-534-2211

http://www.komodomiami.com

Halves & Wholes – screw the white Christmas I’m dreaming of a croquetta eggplant sandwich!

Halves & Wholes

1600 Alton Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-704-3600

http://halveswholes.com/

Pao – believe in unicorns and believe in this magical menu

Pao by Paul Qui

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

3201 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

786 655 5600

http://www.faena.com/miami-beach/restaurants-and-bars/pao-by-paul-qui/

Ariete – your favorite latin dishes and flavors step up their game at this cozy Coconut Grove eatery

Ariete

3540 Main Highway

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

305-640-5862

http://www.arietemiami.com/

27 Restaurant – they make simple taste sooooo good

27 Restaurant & Bar

2727 Indian Creek Dr. (inside The Freehand Miami Hotel)

Miami Beach, FL

305-531-2727

http://www.thefreehandmiami.com/miami

La Fresa Francesa – a Cuban girl from Hialeah meets a French guy and the next thing you know they’re mashing up their cultures one bite at a time

La Fresa Francesa

59 W 3rd St.

Hialeah, FL 33010

(786) 717-6886

Dirt – sustainable, healthy, delicious and casual: enough said

DIRT

232 5th St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-239-3000

http://www.dirteatclean.com

Bazaar Mar – Superstar Chef Jose Andres’ newest concept is all about seafood but in typical Andres fashion the dishes are anything BUT typical

Bazaar Mar

SLS Brickell

1300 S Miami Ave.

305-239-1320

http://www.sbe.com/restaurants/locations/bazaar-mar/

Fi’lia – Chef Michael Schwartz has given me reason to brave “Brickell Madness” by way of Fi’lia, his new Italian eatery at the SLS Brickell

Fi’lia

1300 South Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

305-912-1729

filiamiami@sbe.com

Thanks for your support. See you guys in 2017!

