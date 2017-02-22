Jack’s Miami Home Cooking

Sunday Gravy. Sunday sauce. Doesn’t matter what you call it because it means one thing: traditional home cooking like your Italian grandmother used to make. Provided of course you’re Italian and your grandmother was a good cook. Well, if you’re not, Jack’s Home Cooking will make you feel like Nonna is making everything in the kitchen just for you.

Fried Calamari ($9) always a great way to start the party.

San Gennaro Sausage and Peppers ($10) sweet Italian sausage served over grilled Tuscan bread.

Nonna’s Homemade Meatballs ($10) just typing those words made my mouth water.

Rigatoni with Sunday Gravy ($19) perfect pasta perfect for sharing with “la famiglia.”

Italian, Cuban, Haitian, Asian, American doesn’t matter what your heritage is, there’s nothing better than breaking bread with the people you love the most and at Jack’s, they make you feel like family.

Belkys’ Best Bite: Rigatoni with Sunday Gravy

Jack’s Miami

2426 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL

33137

305-640-5507

www.jacksmiami.com

Follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat @belkysnerey

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.