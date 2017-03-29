Confession: I loooooove ham croquettas. Love. Love. Love. Confession part two: I love them at Estefan Kitchen. Gloria and Emilio’s new place in Miami’s Design District. Matter of fact, what’s not to love at the couple’s 7th eatery (yes 7!)

Sure they’ve got all your Cuban favorites like said Croquettas (ham and chicken), Arroz con Pollo, Chicken Vaca Frita (my fave dish on the menu) , Lechon Asado, Palomilla Steak and Masitas de Puerco (fried pork). But Executive Chef Odell Torres’ menu also features some new dishes with a Cuban twist like the Lechon Flatbread, Crispy Moros Roasted Pork, Bacon Wrapped Maduros and Cuban Picadillo Cannelloni Pasta. It’s like a flavor mash up in your mouth.

There’s an outdoor bar and live music several nights a week. It’s a great place for a party. Matter of fact Emilio celebrated his birthday on opening night. And now the Miami Design District has reason to celebrate too.

Estefan Kitchen

140 NE 39th St #133

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 843-3880

www.estefankitchen.com

