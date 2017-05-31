Calle Ocho: It’s not what it used to be. The land of the walk up Cuban window where you can get a cafecito and a croquetta is now sharing sidewalk space with some trendy new restaurants and bars and Ella’s Oyster Bar is a welcome addition to the neighborhood. Co-owned by China Grill alum, Jordan Marano and Christian Plotczyk, it’s named after Christian’s daughters Gabriella and Isabella. Cute, right? You know what else is cute? The space itself and the food doesn’t disappoint.

Oysters (duh!) – fresh daily east coast and west coast selections

Tuna Taquitos – homage to Calle Ocho the taco toppings include chicharrones

Little Havana Clam Bake – says it’s for 2 but 4 can share the mussels, lobster, clams and veggies in this pot of seafood goodness

Oysters Rockefeller – can’t have an oyster restaurant without serving this classic

Heirloom Tomato Salad – cool compliment to the clam bake

Coconut Milk Cherry Rice – creamy rice served in a coconut, thank goodness our waitress suggested it or we would have missed out on this

And if you’re not in the mood for seafood Ella’s offers Fried Chicken and pancakes and Roasted Bone-in Short Rib on the menu.

We skipped dessert because I had to drive my boyfriend to the airport, but we hope to stop in again. Hopefully, next time we can still get a table at this soon to be Calle Ocho hot spot.

Ella’s Oyster Bar

1615 SW 8 St.

Miami, FL 33135

786-332-4436

www.ellasoysterbar.com

