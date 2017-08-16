Hey, you … Yes, you! Come closer … I’m gonna tell you a secret. A secret about a hidden little gem that oozes charm and elegance AND offers good food. It’s called Cafe Roval, once a pump house delivering water to the nearby Miami neighborhoods it’s surrounded by, now a quaint indoor outdoor restaurant with lush gardens, a waterfall and a pond.

The menu has a Mediterranean flare and on a recent visit we had:

Lamb Meatballs with whipped ricotta

Grilled Octopus served with a bean salad

Beets with Arugula dusted with chopped pistachios

Rigatoni Bolognese made with pork, beef and veal

Sea Scallops with lentils and fried herbs

Yellowtail Snapper with farro and tahini dressing

Prices: $10-$19 appetizers, $22-$38 entrees, $9-$10 desserts

The food is tasty and the setting makes you forget the hustle and bustle of the city is just beyond the beautiful limestone building where you’re sitting. This is one secret that’s OK to share.

Café Roval

5808 NE Fourth Ct.

Miami, FL 33137

786-953-7850

caferoval.com

