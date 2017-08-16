Hey, you … Yes, you! Come closer … I’m gonna tell you a secret. A secret about a hidden little gem that oozes charm and elegance AND offers good food. It’s called Cafe Roval, once a pump house delivering water to the nearby Miami neighborhoods it’s surrounded by, now a quaint indoor outdoor restaurant with lush gardens, a waterfall and a pond.
The menu has a Mediterranean flare and on a recent visit we had:
Lamb Meatballs with whipped ricotta
Grilled Octopus served with a bean salad
Beets with Arugula dusted with chopped pistachios
Rigatoni Bolognese made with pork, beef and veal
Sea Scallops with lentils and fried herbs
Yellowtail Snapper with farro and tahini dressing
Prices: $10-$19 appetizers, $22-$38 entrees, $9-$10 desserts
The food is tasty and the setting makes you forget the hustle and bustle of the city is just beyond the beautiful limestone building where you’re sitting. This is one secret that’s OK to share.
Café Roval
5808 NE Fourth Ct.
Miami, FL 33137
786-953-7850
caferoval.com
