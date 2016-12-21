Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres

Happy Holidays!!! There’s a gift waiting for you at the new SLS Hotel in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. Super Chef Jose Andres built it just for you. It’s his new restaurant concept Bazaar Mar. It’s all about seafood here but in typical Jose Andres fashion the dishes are anything but typical.

Here’s some of what we tried:

California Funnel Cake – the “cake” is made from seaweed topped with avocado, blue crab, salmon roe, mayo, cucumber $13

Po Boy José! – fried baby squid in a perfectly fluffy brioche bun $12

Ora King Salmon from New Zealand $24

Sea Urchin Cone $13

Cobia Ceviche – it’s in the shape of a rose almost too beautiful to eat, but I ate it! $26

Bagel & Lox – not what you’re thinking: smoked salmon on air bread stuffed with cream cheese. oh, and it comes in the shape of a little fish $12

Croquetas de bacalao – spanish codfish fritters $12

Maine Lobster Croquetas – made with lobster and shrimp $16

Marinated ‘Ferran Adrià’ Liquid Olives – an olive like you’ve never had and will never have again. Magic in your mouth $18

Miami we must of been really nice this year cuz this is Chef Jose Andres’ second South Florida restaurant. And this is the gift that keeps on giving.

Belkys’ Best Bite: Bagel & Lox

Bazaar Mar

SLS Brickell

1300 S Miami Ave.

305-239-1320

www.sbe.com/restaurants/locations/bazaar-mar

Follow me on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat @belkysnerey

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.