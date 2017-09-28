Love a beautiful view but hate the heat and humidity? How about bringing the outdoors in and getting a great meal in the process. At Artisan Beach House Restaurant and Lounge Chef Paula DaSilva is serving up delicious farm to table dishes you can eat while enjoying wonderful water views. The restaurant inside the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour sits between the intracoastal and the Atlantic and the food tastes as good as the view.

Here’s what we tried:

Bacalao Croquettes with pickled okra and preserved lemon mayo

Local Wahoo Ceviche served with yucca chips

Grilled Octopus with carrots and cilantro sauce

Toast with housemade ricotta pea smash

Local Burrata creamy with mushrooms and asparagus

Seared Florida Snapper served with potato, bok choy and red curry sauce

Seafood Stew with rice grits in a tarragon broth

Appetizers $9-18

Mains $27-55

Meant to Share Dishes $27 – 99 (32 oz porterhouse steak)

Artisan Beach House Restaurant and Lounge serves breakfast, lunch, brunch(Sundays), and dinner so come on down and order up some sunshine.

Artisan Beach House Restaurant and Lounge

Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour

10295 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

(305) 455-5460

artisanbeachhouse.com

Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat @belkysnerey

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.