Beef Mille Feuille with Potato Fondant/Forte Dei Marmi

Bring out your inner chef and impress your family and friends with this creative take on beef and potatoes. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Raffaele Mellino

The Restaurant: Forte Dei Marmi, Miami Beach

The Dish: Beef Mille Feuille with Potato Fondant

Ingredients:

10 oz Prime beef tenderloin

2 oz porcini mushrooms

1 oz chopped shallots

2 Yukon potatoes – soaked in water for 20 minutes

1 bunch of rosemary

1 bunch of thyme

3 cloves of peeled garlic

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp Veal jus

1 tbsp butter

Salt and black pepper

2 Stainless steel round tart ring mold 3.5×2.1 inch high

Method of Preparation:

Potato fondant:

Peel the potatoes, and cut them into barrel-shapes using a cookie/pasta cutter.

In a saucepan, heat a tablespoon of butter over a medium heat. When the butter is foaming, add the potatoes and fry until deep golden-brown on one side, turn over the potatoes and cook the other side until golden-brown.

Pour the vegetable stock, and then add the garlic clove, thyme and rosemary. Season, to taste with salt and pepper.

Cover the pan with a lid and reduce the heat until the stock is simmering. Simmer the potatoes until tender.

Porcini mushrooms:

Chop the porcini roughly.

Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a sauté pan. Cook the shallots and the garlic for about 2 minutes, until they turn golden-brown.

Add the porcini into the pan, and season lightly with salt and pepper. Add rosemary and a tablespoon of vegetable stock. Let it cook until the mushrooms are tender.

Beef tenderloin:

Heat a pan and add a tablespoon of olive oil and a clove of garlic, season the tenderloin with salt and pepper. Add the tenderloin to the pan and start to roast it. Quickly brown the tenderloin on all sides in the hot oil. Once the outside of the tenderloin is caramelized, transfer it to a rack in a shallow roasting pan.

Preheat the oven to 425°F, and roast it, until desired doneness according to the meat temperature (medium-rare, medium, medium well). Transfer the meat to a cutting board and cover with a foil. Let the meat rest for at least 15 minutes, before slicing it.

Serves: 2

Serving Suggestion: Fool’s Paradise – made with alkaline vodka, and lime

Forte Dei Marmi

150 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 276-3095

www.fdmmiami.com

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.