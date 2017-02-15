Beef Bourguignon/Delice Paradise

(WSVN) - A traditional taste of France, that’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Patrick Pillet

The Restaurant: Delice Paradise in Pompano Beach

The Dish: Beef Bourguignon

Ingredients:

2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup beef chuck steak, trimmed, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 large sliced carrots

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 cup red wine (Burgundy or Pinot Noir)

1/2 cup Real Stock Beef

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cup small button mushrooms or sliced mushrooms

Method of Preparation:

– Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large, heavy-based casserole dish over medium-high heat. Cook beef, in batches, for 5 to 6 minutes or until browned. Transfer to a bowl.

– Reduce heat to medium. Heat remaining oil in dish. Add onion and carrots. Cook, stirring, for 6 minutes or until onion has softened. Add garlic. Cook for 1 minute.

– Return beef and juices to pan. Add wine. Bring to a boil. Add stock and tomato paste. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Add mushrooms. Cook, covered, for 30 minutes or until meat and onions are tender. Season with salt and pepper. Serve.

To Plate:

Plate the Beef Bourguignon with a generous serving of mashed potatoes. Sprinkle chopped parsley over the top and enjoy!

Serves: 4

Delice Paradise

2047 N. University Dr.

Pompano Beach, FL 33071

(954) 796-9131

http://www.deliceparadise.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.