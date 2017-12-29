Become your own ice cream scientist at Brain Freeze

The weekend is here, and that mean’s it’s time to treat yourself. We found a place in Broward where you can get your dessert fix … while also learning a thing or two about science.

This ice cream shop has perfected the science of a brain freeze.

Kaitlyn Dias (voices Riley): “Ahhh!”

Bill Hader (voices Fear): “Brain freeze!”

All: “Ahhh!”

Yeah, just like that.

Christi Fraga, co-owner: “Brain Freeze is a place for you to come in and make your own ice cream. We really want you to have fun with it, make up your own flavors.”

Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream & Yogurt Lab has a new location in Pembroke Pines.

And they take the lab part of the name very seriously.

Christi Fraga: “Our ice cream is made with nitrogen, which is an element. So that’s how we came up with the science idea and really creating a lab.”

The place is decked out with lab equipment — including the sweet-filled syringes you can get with your ice cream.

The menu ranges from more traditional flavors to options that you didn’t even know were possible.

Christi Fraga: “You can go the route where we’ve already tried, and know that it works really well and you’re gonna love that, or you can ahead and be wild and make up your own flavors.”

We like to live on the wild side.

Behold, our own creation: The Deco Drive. Strawberry ice cream, guava cheese cake bites, whipped cream, a cherry and guava syringe.

Then there’s the Brain Freeze staples…

Christi Fraga: “The Cubanito is one of our most famous flavors, and it’s perfect for our South Florida market.”

The Cubanito is all about cream cheese and guava.

Plus there’s The Chemistry, with dulce de leche and white chocolate chips.

And The Einstein Theory.

Christi Fraga: “It’s a salted caramel ice cream and then it has a secret Einstein mix that we make at home that I cannot tell you the ingredients for.”

But even if you stick with the basics, you’ll probably be just as satisfied.

Kimberly Diaz, customer: “I got a cookies and cream. This is usually my go-to ice cream. I love that it has chunks of whatever you’re getting — the flavor that you’re getting, and it’s super creamy.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream & Yogurt Lab

3905 NW 107th Ave. #106

Miami, FL 33178

(786) 235-8505

brainfreezeicecreamlab.com

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.