BB-8 visits WSVN studios ahead of ‘The Last Jedi’ premiere

The force was strong in L.A. for “The Last Jedi” premiere, but we could also feel its presence right here in South Florida. The reason? Deco got a visit from a special VIP from a galaxy far far away.

The actors from “The Last Jedi” have been on an all out blitz promoting the movie.

John Boyega surprised fans at a photo op, Mark Hamill crashed a Disney ride, but one of the film’s biggest stars paid a visit to the WSVN studios — and I got to meet him. I mean … it.

Lynn Martinez: “Oh my gosh, BB-8! We’re so excited to see you. Come on in. Let me show you around.”

Lynn Martinez: “So BB-8, you must be so excited. ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is coming out Dec. 15. I’m so excited, you must be to. Are you nervous about the reviews?”

BB-8: “Beep boop.”

Lynn Martinez: “Of course not, you’re amazing. You’re always amazing.”

BB-8: “Boop boop.”

Lynn Martinez: “You’re not nervous? Of course you’re not nervous. How long are you on Earth? Just for the premiere?”

Lynn Martinez: “All right BB-8, so this is my office. This is the News Plex. It’s where all the magic happens, but I’m sure it’s nothing compared to what you’ve seen in your intergalactic travels.”

BB-8: “Beep boop.”

Lynn Martinez: “I know.”

Lynn Martinez: “BB-8, what was it like working with Luke Skywalker?”

BB-8: “Boop boop.”

Mark Hamill (as Luke Skywalker): “This is not going to go the way you think.”

Lynn Martinez: “And Kylo Ren, were you scared at all?”

BB-8: “Boop boop.”

Adam Driver (as Kylo Ren): “Let the past die. Kill it.”

Lynn Martinez: “Oh my gosh, BB-8. Thank you so much for stopping by the studio. This has been an honor of a lifetime. You’re my favorite droid I’ve ever interviewed.”

BB-8: “Beep beep.”

Lynn Martinez: “You’re so cute. I can’t wait to see the movie.”

BB-8: “Beep beep.”

And you can see “The Last Jedi” in galactic style! We’re giving away tickets to see it at the AutoNation Imax Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale. Enter to win by emailing us your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com. May the force be with you.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.