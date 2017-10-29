Batty Cupcakes/Nerey

(WSVN) - It’s spooky fun in the kitchen with a sweet Halloween treat! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Batty Cupcakes
Ingredients:
1 box chocolate cake mix
1 1/4 cups buttermilk
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3 eggs
1 cup chocolate creme sandwich cookies (crushed- you can do it in the bag)
1 container chocolate frosting (your favorite)
24 thin chocolate wafer cookies, broken in half
48 candy eyes (pick your size)
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place paper baking cups in each of the pan muffin cups.
- Beat cake mix, buttermilk, oil and eggs until fully incorporated. Stir in crushed cookies, then divide the batter evenly and place in the muffin cups.
- Bake about 15 minutes. Insert a toothpick into the center of one of the cupcakes to test, and when it comes out clean they’re done.
- Cool completely and frost. Place the broken wafer cookies on top of the cupcake — broken side down — to form wings, then add the eyes directly in front of the wings for a fun, spooky treat!
To Plate:
Serve and enjoy!
Serves: 24
