It’s spooky fun in the kitchen with a sweet Halloween treat! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Batty Cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 box chocolate cake mix

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

1 cup chocolate creme sandwich cookies (crushed- you can do it in the bag)

1 container chocolate frosting (your favorite)

24 thin chocolate wafer cookies, broken in half

48 candy eyes (pick your size)

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place paper baking cups in each of the pan muffin cups.

Beat cake mix, buttermilk, oil and eggs until fully incorporated. Stir in crushed cookies, then divide the batter evenly and place in the muffin cups.

Bake about 15 minutes. Insert a toothpick into the center of one of the cupcakes to test, and when it comes out clean they’re done.

Cool completely and frost. Place the broken wafer cookies on top of the cupcake — broken side down — to form wings, then add the eyes directly in front of the wings for a fun, spooky treat!

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 24

