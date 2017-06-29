Bass Museum of Art to reopen in October

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Bass Museum of Art has announced that it will be reopening in October.

The museum was closed for two years for intensive renovations but is now scheduled to reopen on Sunday, Oct. 8.

To celebrate the re-opening, the museum will have three exhibitions from artists Ugo Rondinone, Pascale Marthine Tayou and Mika Rottenberg. They will also offer free entry for the day.

According to museum officials, renovations include four new galleries, a museum store, a café and a newly formed education facility.

