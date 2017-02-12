Bass Museum, Miami Symphony hold 5th annual jazz concert

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians flocked to the Fifth Annual MISO@thebass Concert in Miami Beach, Sunday afternoon.

The event, organized by the Bass Museum of Art, Miami Symphony Orchestra and Miami Beach Arts in the Parks, was held in Collins Park, beginning at 4 p.m.

Many attendees brought picnic lunches packed in some creative baskets. 7’s own Belkys Nerey was on hand to pick the winners for “most fashionable,” “most artistic” and “most gourmet picnic” basket.

