Barbecue Chickpea Burgers/Belkys

Get ready for a no-meat main course treat perfect for lunch or dinner! A fun twist on veggie burgers is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Barbecue Chickpea Burgers

Ingredients:

1 cup old fashioned rolled oats

1 14 oz. can chickpeas

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 tbs. olive oil

1/2 cup barbecue sauce (your favorite)

4-6 buns

toppings (your favorite)

Method of Preparation:

Place the oats into a food processor and blend to a fine powder. Add the chickpeas, onion, garlic and about half of the barbecue sauce. Pulse until everything is chopped and well mixed.

Shape the mixture into patties.

Put olive oil in the pan and when it’s hot, cook a few patties at a time, about 4-5 minutes per side. When they’re golden brown, you’re ready to build your burger!

To Plate:

Put each patty on a bun and top with barbecue sauce. Add sliced tomato, pickles and any other toppings that you like!

Serves: 4-6

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.