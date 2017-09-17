Barbecue Chickpea Burgers/Belkys

Get ready for a no-meat main course treat perfect for lunch or dinner! A fun twist on veggie burgers is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Barbecue Chickpea Burgers
Ingredients:
1 cup old fashioned rolled oats
1 14 oz. can chickpeas
1 small onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2-3 tbs. olive oil
1/2 cup barbecue sauce (your favorite)
4-6 buns
toppings (your favorite)
Method of Preparation:
- Place the oats into a food processor and blend to a fine powder. Add the chickpeas, onion, garlic and about half of the barbecue sauce. Pulse until everything is chopped and well mixed.
- Shape the mixture into patties.
- Put olive oil in the pan and when it’s hot, cook a few patties at a time, about 4-5 minutes per side. When they’re golden brown, you’re ready to build your burger!
To Plate:
Put each patty on a bun and top with barbecue sauce. Add sliced tomato, pickles and any other toppings that you like!
Serves: 4-6
