Banana Bread Cookies/Belkys

How about some vegetarian and vegan cuisine — just blocks from the beach? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Banana Bread Cookies

Ingredients:

1 box yellow Cake mix (your favorite)

2 ripe bananas

1 can Vanilla frosting

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put cake mix in a bowl then add bananas. Mash up bananas with the mix and add 1 tbs. of vanilla frosting. Continue mashing until it’s all well-blended.

Line a baking sheet with parchment, and use an ice cream scoop to scoop batter onto the baking sheet. Bake 8-12 minutes until golden brown and set. Let cool.

Heat frosting in microwave then drizzle over cookies.

To Plate:

Serve cool cookies with warm frosting — delish!

Serves: 12

