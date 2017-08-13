Banana Bread Cookies/Belkys

How about some vegetarian and vegan cuisine — just blocks from the beach? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Banana Bread Cookies
Ingredients:
1 box yellow Cake mix (your favorite)
2 ripe bananas
1 can Vanilla frosting
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put cake mix in a bowl then add bananas. Mash up bananas with the mix and add 1 tbs. of vanilla frosting. Continue mashing until it’s all well-blended.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment, and use an ice cream scoop to scoop batter onto the baking sheet. Bake 8-12 minutes until golden brown and set. Let cool.
- Heat frosting in microwave then drizzle over cookies.
To Plate:
Serve cool cookies with warm frosting — delish!
Serves: 12
