Bacon, Egg Bundt Breakfast/Belkys

Opening presents Christmas morning is hungry work, so it’s nice to have something ready to go! A special holiday treat is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Bacon, Egg Bundt Breakfast

Ingredients:

whole package bacon (or less if you prefer)

4 large eggs

1 cup milk, whole or evaporated

salt and pepper to taste

3 can refrigerated biscuits

1 1/2 cups shredded cheese (cheddar or your favorite)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a bundt pan with cooking spray or butter. In a large skillet or microwave- cook bacon until crispy. Let drain on a paper towl and then crumble.

Whisk together eggs and milk and season with salt and pepper.

Quarter your biscuits, dip each piece in the egg mixture then add a layer to the Bundt pan. Add layers of bacon, then cheese and repeat until the pan is 3/4 full. Pour remaining egg mixture over the top.

Bake 35-40 minutes, until egg mixture is cooked and bread is golden brown. Let cool a bit, flip onto a plate and serve warm. So easy to make Christmas Eve and bake the next morning. (If you do, make sure it warms to room temp before popping it in the oven.)

To Plate:

Slice and serve!

Serves: 8

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.