‘Bachelor’ contestant lawyer still investigating

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney representing “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant Corinne Olympios is saying further investigation of the reality show is needed.

Attorney Martin Singer said in a statement Tuesday that a review conducted by producer Warner Bros. is inadequate.

Singer called it unsurprising that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, found no misconduct or harm involving any cast member.

The studio said it worked with an outside law firm.

An independent investigation based on “multiple new witnesses coming” will be conducted, Singer said.

It was producers and crew members, not his client, whose complaints about behavior on the set lead to a halt in production, he said.

