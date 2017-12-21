Aventura Mall opens 93-foot slide tower and new outdoor eating area

What kind of stuff do you expect to see at the mall? Stores, restaurants, old people walking really early in the morning. Aventura Mall has plenty of those options, but the mall has also added a fun factor to the property that will have adults and kids coming back for more.

There’s a new attraction at Aventura Mall, and it’s not a store.

Yamila Garayzar, Turnberry Associates Vice President of Sales & Marketing: “It is a slide that rises 93 feet high.”

All you have to do is line up to enjoy the mall’s newest thrill, which is called the Aventura Slide Tower.

Yamila Garayzar: “It’s definitely a promise of joy. When you come down, you will be laughing.”

Anyone can ride it. And you can take multiple trips down for free.

Yamila Garayzar: “We have kids that go on the slide five, six, 10 times and wanna do it over and over again.”

Yamila Garayzar: “It’s fun for the entire family.”

Jessica Buff, mall visitor: “I never expected to come to the mall and get to experience something like this, so it was exciting. And when I saw the kids doing it, I knew I could do it too.”

While the slide is by far the biggest sight, it’s not the only addition to the mall…

There’s an outdoor eating area.

Yamila Garayzar: “It is an area where you come and you gather and you enjoy a beautiful afternoon or a wonderful evening.”

And feast on food from some of South Florida’s staples like Ceviche 305 or Genuine Pizza, which are already open for business.

Jackie, Genuine Pizza: “Genuine Pizza’s so happy to be in Aventura.”

Since they’re known for pizza, you can watch them make their pizza dough from scratch.

But there are plenty of other things on the menu, too.

Jackie: “We have a wide variety of things on the menu. You can have awesome colorful salads, delicious oven-roasted chicken wings and crsipy polenta fries.”

And the good news is it’s all healthy and it tastes good.

Kid diner: “The food was like amazing. I couldn’t stop eating it.”

Now let’s take a look inside.

The mall boasts a three-level expansion wing that is home to stores like Topshop and Zara.

And it’s complete with a food hall on the third level.

Yamila Garayzar: “We just opened Luke’s Lobster in our new food hall, and we’re gonna be opening an array of other restaurants.”

Yamila Garayzar: “There’s a little bit of everything to really quench your palate.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

(305) 935-1110

www.aventuramall.com

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.