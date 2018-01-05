Ava DuVernay, `Get Out’ to be honored by producers guild

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The horror film “Get Out” and industry multitasker Ava DuVernay will receive special honors at the Producers Guild of America awards, the group announced Friday.

The movie co-produced by Jordan Peele is also among 11 film nominees. It was picked for the guild’s Stanley Kramer Award. DuVernay, a producer, director and screenwriter, will receive the Visionary Award, according to a guild statement.

Other nominees for the top film producer category: “The Big Sick”; “Call Me by Your Name”; “Dunkirk”; “I, Tonya”; “Lady Bird”; “Molly’s Game”; “The Post”; “The Shape of Water”; “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; and “Wonder Woman.”

Nominees for dramatic TV series are “Big Little Lies,” Season 1; “The Crown,” Season 2; “Game of Thrones,” Season 7; “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Season 1; and “Stranger Things,” Season 2.

Animated film nominees are: “The Boss Baby”; “Coco”; “Despicable Me 3”; “Ferdinand”; and “The Lego Batman Movie.”

In the TV comedy series category, nominees are: “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Season 9; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Season 1; “Master of None,” Season 2; “Silicon Valley,” Season 4; and “Veep,” Season 6.

The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.