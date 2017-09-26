Authentic rolled treats at Taiwan Ice

Summer in SoFlo is nearly year-round, which means it’s always time to eat ice cream. There’s a North Miami spot that’s ready to roll when it comes to this frozen dessert.

Roll call … for ice cream lovers.

Taiwan Ice in North Miami Beach is serving sweet treats in an authentic way.

Jonathan Chen: “Taiwan Ice brings the Taiwanese unique flavors to Miami.”

From the bubble tea (that’s tea with tapioca pearls and served in cool shaped cups) to the snow ice … everything is fun to look at and to eat.

Jonathan Chen: “Snow ice like shaved ice. It’s fluffy, taste like snow. When you put it in your mouth it melts right away.”

But what really makes this place stand out — the rolled ice cream.

Jonathan Chen: “People say it’s creamier compared to regular ice cream.”

A liquid ice cream base is poured on a special freezing cold pan with extra flavors like Nutella, Oreos or fruit.

Jonathan Chen: “The pan is negative 18 celsius.”

Negative 18 degrees celsius is about the same as zero degrees on the fahrenheit scale.

That’ll give ya chills!

The cold combo gets mixed, chopped, smoothed out, chopped some more and smoothed out again.

Jonathan Chen: “The flavor of the ice cream will melt into the topping.”

Once it’s the right consistency…

Jonathan Chen: “We scrape with a scraper and it becomes like a roll, a sushi roll shape.”

Elvin Solano: “I love the ice cream here. It’s fun and fresh and something Miami hasn’t seen before.”

Sure you can get flavors like chocolate or vanilla, but why not go for honey dew, taro or lychee flavored ice cream?

Jonathan Chen: “The macha is very good, very Asian flavors we have here.”

Even the toppings are cool.

Jonathan Chen: “We have sweet red beans. Red bean is traditional. My grand pop, my dad and even me, we eat that with ice cream.”

The combinations of flavors and toppings are nearly endless … which means you can keep going back — and you never have to get the same flavor twice.

FOR MORE INFO:

Taiwan Ice

16165 Biscayne Blvd.,

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

305-749-6601

taiwanice.com

