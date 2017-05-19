Authentic Mexican food at Casa Frida

Restaurants make it their business to serve up the best food possible, but how many also provide a history lesson with your meal? A Mexican eatery in the 954 offers traditional cuisine while celebrating one of the country’s legendary artists.

When you sit down for a meal at Casa Frida in Fort Lauderdale, you’re really taking a trip south of the border.

Victor Bocos, owner, Casa Frida: “What we’re trying to have here is the authentic flavors of Mexico.”

Keeping it real means changing things up on a regular basis. That’s the only way diners can really experience the different tastes of Mexico.

Victor Bocos: “In the real Mexican cuisine, there’s a lot of diversity, so what we do here, we change menus constantly so people get to try different dishes.”

The offerings are extensive. The dishes represent regions from all over the country.

However, there are some things you won’t find here.

Victor Bocos: “Chimichangas, burritos and fried ice cream, stuff we don’t even have in Mexico.”

Ahh — but what is available is heaven on a plate.

Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with ground sirloin, topped with a white tequila wine sauce and pomegranates.

Chicken enchiladas with homemade red mole sauce, refried black beans and rice.

Marinated grilled skirt steak with a cheese enchilada and guacamole.

It’s all guaranteed to keep the customer satisfied.

Victor Bocos: “Once they try something, they like it.”

Casa Frida takes its name from legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

Her work adorns the walls. It’s like a shrine to a national hero.

Victor Bocos: “Right now, Frida’s paints are the most expensive paints in the world for a female artist. Her paints, they run around $13 to $15 million.”

Kahlo’s life was brought to the big screen in the 2002 biopic “Frida,” starring Salma Hayek.

Her presence in the place, along with many traditional artifacts, is no accident. It’s all part of a grand plan at this family-run restaurant.

Victor Bocos: “The idea is to make the people feel like they’re in a Mexican restaurant in Mexico.

Andy, customer: “It’s definitely the most authentic Mexican that I’ve ever had. It’s delicious, it’s consistent, it’s awesome.”

