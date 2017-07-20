Audrina Patridge’s Prey Swim prowls through Swim Miami

Swim Week is upon us, and that means the runways are heating up with models in sexy swimwear. And Friday night, the runways will feature swimwear from a celebrity designer.

But before Audrina Patridge shows off her line, she gave Deco a behind-the-scenes sneak peek. And you know you love peeking.

Audrina Patridge is from Los Angeles, which means she knows a thing or two about bathing suits.

Audrina Patridge: “I love swimsuits. I grew up in a bikini; I was always at the beach or around water.”

And now she wants you to prey on this: her new swimwear line, called Prey Swim.

Audrina Patridge: “I really wanted to create designs and styles that, you know, they complement a woman’s body. They accentuate, they hide.”

And she’s very involved in making sure that’s what her line delivers.

Audrina Patridge: “I’ve been hands on with everything with my line. I mean, it’s my second baby.”

Before she was designing swimwear, Audrina rose to fame as one of the stars of MTV’s “The Hills.”

The former reality star met up with Deco at the Eden Roc and gave us a sneak peak of the three collections hitting the runway, Friday night, at the Swim Miami show.

Audrina Patridge: “This is my very first Swim Week. I’m so excited. I can’t wait to show our new collection.”

From colorful bikinis to sexy one-pieces, every piece in each of the collections is inspired from a different part of the world. For example, this one-piece.

Audrina Patridge: “That was inspired by Morocco in the 70s. Think Rolling Stones in the 70s.”

Or this floral bikini.

Audrina Patridge: “That collection is inspired by the south of France in the 60s. Think very feminine and just floral, but also earth tones and sexy.”

Here’s more reason to fall prey to this swimwear line: Every piece is made to hug you in all the right places so you feel good.

Audrina Patridge: “I know exactly what makes a woman feel confident. I know what makes you feel good.”

Being the fashionista that she is, Audrina says these bathing suits aren’t just for heading to the pool.

Audrina Patridge: “It’s all about transitioning swim from day to night.”

For instance, this fringe top.

Audrina Patridge: “You could wear them as tops. They’re like daywear.”

