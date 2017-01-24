Atlantikós serves up Greek food at The St. Regis

Gyros, feta cheese, hummus. Shireen loves everything about Greek food. What Lynn really loves is the spirit of opa and breaking plates. Thanks to one South Florida hotel, you can enjoy the fun of opa nights, too.

Greek tradition has invaded Bal Harbour with quite the smash.

Panos Nikiforou: “It’s like a party, we celebrate here at Atlantikós.”

Atlantikós, in The St. Regis Bal Harbour, provides guests and locals with the ultimate Greek experience.

Panos Nikiforou: “Greeks want to enjoy their life, they go out and spend their time in nice places.”

They’re serving Greece’s best kept secrets and the more popular Mediterranean dishes we love here in the States.

Panos Nikiforou: “Greek cuisine is not spicy, it’s mostly seafood oriented, light options over there, very healthy.”

Anastasios Chasekioglou: “Seventy-five percent of our products came straight from Greece.”

The restaurant hopes to make you feel like you’ve been transported from the 305, all the way to the European nation.

Anastasios Chasekioglou: “We offer Greek food made for Miami.”

Every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — it’s opa night, complete with authentic culinary dishes served family style.

Not a fan of fish? Chef has this to offer for all you meat lovers.

Panos Nikiforou: “Greek beef and lamb meatballs, served with Greek yogurt.”

And yes they have gyros, or as they’re called in Greek gee rows.

Panos Nikiforou: “Gyros is a thing that’s famous all over the world. We make it homemade here.”

And to complete the experience, Greek wine… all for $45 a person.

And a live band plays traditional music.

Of course the delicacies will suit your pallet, but don’t just take our word for it.

Kellie Torda: “It’s amazing. I don’t even feel like I’m in Miami. I feel like I could be in Greece.”

And it all caps off with the ceremonial breaking of the plates.

Panos Nikiforou: “We break plates. Breaking plates is something positive for us. It’s we keep the positive energy with us and we keep away the negative energy.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Atlantikós at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

9703 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL, 33154

(305) 993-3333

http://www.stregisbalharbour.com/Atlantikos

