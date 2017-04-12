Something that’s fashionable is Atlanta. It’s known as “Hot-lanta” because it has hot music, hot weather and hot eats. And now, they have shipped one of those things to Miami. You better be hungry, because we are taking a bite out of the ATL’s best pizza — and it’s here on South Beach.

Dough is flying on South Beach.

That’s because Antico Pizza is a slice of heaven in Miami.

Giovanni Di Palma: “Antico Pizza is a style of its own and when you taste it, you say it’s different than everyone else.”

Antico serves up sandwiches, gelato and even Chef Gio’s famous lemon chicken, but it’s their pies that are award-winning.

Giovanni Di Palma: “Zagat did the first pizza survey in America, and we were number one.”

This hot spot started in Atlanta with lines out the door. Even celebrities know how good the grub is.

Susana Saez: “Amazing. Some of the best pizza we’ve had on our trip, and we’ve had a fair bit of pizza.”

The SoBe location is sticking with what they know — from the oven to most of the ingredients — nearly everything is shipped in.

Giovanni Di Palma: “We fly cheese from Naples every Sunday morning.”

And, even the water used to make the dough is the same stuff they use in Atlanta.

Giovanni Di Palma: “We’re just most comfortable with the water we use and the PH balance and the mineral composition.”

There are all sorts of toppings and pies — but here, you get it Chef Gio’s way.

Giovanni Di Palma: “You can’t do a pizza half and half, you can’t do substitutions. The only thing Gio will say yes to is you can add a topping to a margherita. The menu is not a suggestion, those pizza flavors go together.”

The pizza is made to order, and bakes in less than two minutes in over 1,000 degrees.

Giovanni Di Palma: “By the time you pay and get a table, we are handing you your pizza.”

You can grab-and-go hand-held pizza at the window, or sit down and eat the hand tossed stuff — but you can’t get Antico delivered.

Giovanni Di Palma: “Generally, Neapolitan pizza tastes great right out of the oven and by the time it travels in traffic, I can’t be assured it’s going to be something integral enough to put our name and Antico on it.”

The pizza cooks in minutes, but the dough takes two days to make. And if they run out, it’s lights out until the next day. That’s just a slice of life.

FOR MORE INFO:

Antico Pizza Napoletana

1058 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 216-7908

https://www.facebook.com/AnticoPizzaMiami/

