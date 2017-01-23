Asa Butterfield orbits sci-fi romance ‘The Space Between Us’

Talk about a long-distance relationship! Forget about your significant other living in a different city or state. What if they lived on a different planet? Deco’s Chris Van Vliet chatted with Asa Butterfield in Miami about his new movie that’s out of this world.

Britt Robertson (as Tulsa): “Tell me where you’re really from.”

Asa Butterfield (as Gardner Elliot): “Mars. Just because something sounds crazy doesn’t mean it’s not true.”

Asa Butterfield plays Gardner. He’s a Martian, but not the kind of Martian you’re used to. His mother was an astronaut who died giving birth to him on Mars. Now at 16 years old, he’s ready to experience life on Earth for the first time.

Carla Gugino (as Kendra): “He’s met less than 15 people. He’s been denied connection.”

We caught up with Asa in Miami, and he tells us “The Space Between Us” doesn’t fit into any one genre.

Asa Butterfield: “It’s kind of got a sci-fi element. It’s a road trip. It’s a love story. I think, most of all, it’s a coming-of-age film about this boy learning to be human and find out where he belongs.”

Gary Oldman (as Nathaniel Shepherd): “How do we know he’s going to see her?”

Carla Gugino (as Kendra): “Because she’s the only person he knows on Earth, and he’s a romantic.”

At the center of the movie is a love story. While still on Mars, Gardner meets a girl online named Tulsa, and now that he’s on Earth, he wants to meet up. They head out on a road trip where he experiences virtually everything for the first time.

Asa Butterfield (as Gardner Elliot): “Whoa! What is that?”

Britt Robertson (as Tulsa): “It’s just a horse.”

Chris Van Vliet: “If you were to bring someone to Earth and show them something for the first time, where do you go first?”

Asa Butterfield: “Tokyo would be pretty cool. I mean, I love Tokyo. I’ve been there a couple of times, and I think seeing Tokyo for the first time is always a pretty crazy experience.”

Asa Butterfield (as Gardner Elliot): “I was scared I wouldn’t know how to be human. You made me human.”

Chris Van Vliet: “When you’re making a movie like this, do you stay in the American accent the whole time you’re making the film?”

Asa Butterfield: “It’s just not as much effort speaking in an American accent. Your mouth doesn’t have to move so much. It just sort of like drips out. [British] English is very pronounced, and you have to force every kind of syllable. Even now I’m getting tired speaking.”

Asa Butterfield (as Gardner): “What’s your favorite thing about Earth?”

Britt Robertson (as Tulsa): “You are, Gardner.”

“The Space Between Us” opens in theaters Feb. 3.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.