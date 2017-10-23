Painting and drinking — it’s a combo as perfect as Deco’s Lynn and Shireen. Now a monthly class in Midtown Miami is taking the pairing to the next level. It’s turning artwork and drinking into one and the same.

Art, friends and great beer. When all three are involved, having a good time should be no issue. That’s what “Paint Dat Pint” classes are all about.

Felipe Lagos, Paint Dat Pint: “I’m a fan of beer myself. I like having a good time and having a bite to eat, and then I wanted to combine that with painting and bring in that atmosphere, bring people together.”

Held monthly at 305 Brews, Paint Dat Pint features the winning combination of painting and beer. In this case, you’re painting the thing you’re drinking out of.

Felipe Lagos: “Any age — well, 21 and over — and no level of experience necessary. Anybody can do it.”

Yes, 21 years and older. Please drink responsibly.

Once armed with a beer, which is definitely the most important part, it’s time to paint your pint.

Felipe Lagos: “People are having a good time. They’re not really preoccupied with the final product; they just want to do it.”

Gabrielle Pin: “My whole thing does not make a lot of sense, but that’s the cool thing about this. You don’t have to come with an idea of what you’re actually doing. As long as you’re having fun and you’re actually painting and enjoying your time, it’s pretty much free form.”

Painting something circular can be a little challenging. That’s where the stencils come in, and that’s why there’s an instructor to help — as long as he’s not enjoying a beer himself.

Felipe Lagos: “I try not to do it too much while I’m teaching because I don’t want to get too sloppy.”

And the best part about this artwork is, it’s practical. Next time you get drunk, do so with your own creation.

Lourdes Telena: “The fun thing is really that you can take it home with you and drink out of it and kind of relive the whole thing again, so it’s really fun.”

Gabrielle Pin: “It’s cool. Just like taking pictures, but it’s a memory engraved in something different.”

The next class is Thursday night. It’s $20 for a beer and pint glass.

FOR MORE INFO:

Paint dat Pint

www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-dat-pint-tickets-39186393558

305 Brews

3535 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 391-0122

