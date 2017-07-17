Michael Jackson was one of the most prolific artists of our time. Turns out one of his pets had a creative flair as well. Deco checked out a new exhibit that has art lovers going bananas.

Once a year the art world descends on South Florida for Art Basel, a showcase for some of the finest art in the world.

But this weekend, collectors are going ape for a one-of-a-kind exhibit.

Adam Brand, Frames USA & Art Gallery: “You’re going to find a lot of different colors.”

The artists at this show are wildly creative.

Adam Brand: “‘Apes That Paint’ is an exhibit here at Frames USA and Art Gallery. It is the first art gallery in the world to exhibit over 50 paintings of chimpanzee and orangutan art.”

This Miami gallery will feature some of the most famous ape artists in the world, including Bubbles, the chimpanzee once owned by Michael Jackson.

Adam Brand: “Our most famous chimpanzee that is on display is the world-famous Bubbles. That was Michael Jackson’s chimpanzee that we all grew up with and his music videos.”

Bubbles was relocated to a sanctuary in Central Florida — where he learned to paint.

Adam Brand: “The Center for Great Apes is a sanctuary for retired chimpanzees and orangutans, many derived in the movie industry. Bubbles learned to paint, just like the other 40 chimpanzees and orangutans at the Center for Great Apes; it’s because it’s an enrichment activity.”

Other celebrity artists include Jonah and Jacob, who starred with Mark Wahlberg in the 2001 film “Planet of the Apes.”

Adam Brand: “People remember the chimpanzees going into outer space.”

Some of these works are truly one of a kind.

Adam Brand: “They are original paintings. The apes actually put their own hair on it, which I think is a really neat thing.”

All the paintings are for sale. If you buy one, you’ll be in good company.

Adam Brand: “Years ago at Art Basel, Romero Britto did buy a piece of art that was painted by Bubbles.”

Best of all, proceeds from the show go to the Center for Great Apes.

Adam Brand: “To say that you own a piece of art by a celebrity chimpanzee or orangutan, I definitely think that is something that’s a collectible item.”

Prices range from $300 to over $2,000. The show takes place this Friday at 6 p.m. at Frames USA and Art Gallery in Miami.

FOR MORE INFO:

Frames USA & Art Gallery

6822 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33155

(305) 666-3355

www.framesusamiami.com/frames-usa-events-1.html

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.