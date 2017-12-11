Art Basel brings music, fashion and more to the 305

As if the 305 wasn’t already a destination spot, Art Basel makes So-Flo the place to be.

Deco hit up some of the big events that highlighted one wild Art Basel weekend.

Drake dropped some beats on Miami Beach.

He stopped by The Maimi Beach EDITION hotel to treat fans to a VIP performance.

The eyes have it.

Vanessa Williams got up close and personal with a local photographer known as “The Eye Guy” for a special photoshoot.

Basel got notorious at the Faena Theater.

Sirius XM brought in Duran Duran to play for a couple hundred fans.

Hopefully they saved a prayer — and a couple aspirin — for the morning after.

Over at the W South Beach hotel, it was basketball Basel-style.

Rapper Tory Lanez was among the celebs getting their hoop on — on a court specially-designed for Rémy Martin.

Fashionistas gathered in Wynwood this weekend.

That’s where former “Sex and the City” costume designer Patricia Field hosted her sexy ArtFashion runway show.

Superfine! in Midtown hosted its annual art fair that won’t break your bank.

If you missed it — they’ll be back next year.

Alex Mitow, Superfine! found/director: “We try to keep the price points of the artwork in the fair affordable so that people can get excited about it, fall in love and then purchase a piece.”

“The ice cream social is a way to make art collecting fun.”

Yeah, he said ice cream.

Contemporary art paired with the sweet stuff from Wynwood Parlor — a perfect duo, if you ask us.

Alysse Richardson, customer: “Their ice cream kinda looks like art. It’s very similar to… as beautiful as some of those paintings. So yeah, I think it all goes hand-in-hand.”

