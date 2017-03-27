Arrest after shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A hip-hop promoter was arrested Monday after an altercation that included a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting happened outside a 24-hour deli in Paterson at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses. The Paterson resident is CEO and owner of Muscle Team Entertainment, a company that promotes hip-hop.

It wasn’t known if Thomas had an attorney to comment on his behalf. An email sent to an account believed to be his wasn’t immediately returned.

There was no word what led to the altercation.

Thomas had posted on Instagram, “Just to set the record straight, I personally didn’t take fettywap chain.”

In January, he posted a rap song and video on YouTube that was disrespectful of Fetty Wap.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends, became involved in a heated altercation with another group, police said.

Officials said the rapper was not hurt and the three victims were taken to a hospital.

