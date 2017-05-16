Are rompers for men the next big thing?

(WSVN) - It’s a fashion most often seen on women and children. But one start-up has raised tens of thousands of dollars to make rompers for men, and they believe their outfits will be the next big thing.

ACED Design launched a Kickstarter campaign over the weekend for their “RompHim” clothing line. In just two days, the company raised over $60,000 — that’s $50,000 more than their crowdfunding goal.

So far, nearly 600 backers have supported the campaign in exchange for a RompHim of their very own.

“We spent countless hours designing the RompHim to be your favorite summer outfit,” the Kickstarter campaign boasts. “Concerts? Beach days? Rooftops? Pool parties? Leisurely strolls? Bar patios? This super-garment is designed to take them all on in style, keeping you cool as the days and nights heat up.”

For $95, backers can snag one of three styles, while for an extra $100, they can secure themselves a red, white, and blue striped Fourth of July RompHim.

The company’s founders said they came up with the idea after finding male fashion “too basic.”

“Why wasn’t there anything out there that allowed guys to be more stylish and fun without also sacrificing comfort, fit, and versatility?” designers wrote on their website. “The more we thought about it, the more we realized that a romper hits all of these attributes – they can be dressed up or down and they’re unique, fashionable, and cool. But the one thing a romper didn’t have? A version for men. So we set out to fix that.”

The company’s Kickstarter campaign will offer the RompHim until June 3, then will sell the outfits on their website.

Could we soon start seeing men in rompers on South Beach? Time will tell.

