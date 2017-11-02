Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan, have a lovely home in the Hamptons on Long Island.

We know that because the couple has provided a funny, all-access tour of their crib, courtesy of Architectural Digest magazine.

Robert Downey Jr.: “Probably three, four, maybe, times a day during the summer, find Robert in this position where you fall asleep watching American Heroes Network, but imagine the sound of heavy artillery in the background.”

Very cool pieces of art adorn the walls of the Downey domain, which is a converted windmill.

You can tell the couple feel really comfortable in the place and have let their imaginations run free to create their dream home…

Especially Robert.

Robert Downey Jr.: “Right off the bat I’ll show you. I tend to do art projects for Christmas, so this one was when it all started. It gives you something to look at when you’re dropping a deuce.”

You can check more of the looks inside Robert and Susan’s home in the latest issue of Architectural Digest.

And if you can’t wait, just show up at the front door!

