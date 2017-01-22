Apple Pie Roll Ups/Belkys

(WSVN) - An apple a day keeps the doctor away. But these sweet treats will have everyone coming back for more. It’s apple pie — without all the hassel. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Apple Pie Roll Ups

Ingredients:

10 slices white bread

1 can apple pie filling (or homemade pie filling)

⅓ cup melted butter

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

– Cut the crusts off your bread and roll each slice flat with a rolling pin. Combine cinnamon and sugar on a small plate.

– Pour the apple pie filling onto a plate and chop it so the pieces are smaller. Place 2 tablespoons apple pie filling on each slice of bread and roll up.

– Dip each roll into melted butter (I poured a tiny bit of butter into a “butter dish” and just rolled in there) and then roll in the cinnamon sugar. Place seam side down on a parchment lined pan and bake 15 minutes or until browned and crispy.

To Plate:

Serve warm with a glass of milk or a cup of coffee!

Serves: 5

