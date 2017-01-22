Apple Pie Roll Ups/Belkys

(WSVN) - An apple a day keeps the doctor away. But these sweet treats will have everyone coming back for more. It’s apple pie — without all the hassel. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Apple Pie Roll Ups
Ingredients:
10 slices white bread
1 can apple pie filling (or homemade pie filling)
⅓ cup melted butter
½ cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
– Cut the crusts off your bread and roll each slice flat with a rolling pin. Combine cinnamon and sugar on a small plate.
– Pour the apple pie filling onto a plate and chop it so the pieces are smaller. Place 2 tablespoons apple pie filling on each slice of bread and roll up.
– Dip each roll into melted butter (I poured a tiny bit of butter into a “butter dish” and just rolled in there) and then roll in the cinnamon sugar. Place seam side down on a parchment lined pan and bake 15 minutes or until browned and crispy.
To Plate:
Serve warm with a glass of milk or a cup of coffee!
Serves: 5
