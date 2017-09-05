APNewsBreak: Miss America hopefuls to face more questioning

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The contestants in the final stages at the Miss America competition will have to answer a second round of questioning on the way to winning the crown.

Sam Haskell, executive chairman of the Miss America Organization, tells The Associated Press that the second round of onstage interviews is designed to bring out more about the contestants.

Starting with this year’s nationally televised finale on Sunday, seven contestants from the top 10 will be asked a personality question. From those seven, five will advance and be asked a second question on current events, societal issues or the like.

The addition of a second round of questioning comes as the onstage interview has played a significant role in helping to select the last two Miss Americas, who fielded questions about the New England Patriots Deflate gate scandal, and the Donald Trump-Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

