Anti-Victoria Secret Fashion Show highlights body positivity

Victoria’s Secret held its annual fashion show last week, but a different fashion show is proving you don’t have to be a size zero to strut your stuff. An inspirational group of women, all shapes and sizes, put on an anti-Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The message they’re sending: Love yourself.

It turns out you don’t have to look like a Victoria’s Secret Angel to be a model.

Model 1: “I can’t wait to see everyone feel beautiful, get out there and just kill it.”

And they do look beautiful. This is a fashion show that proves anyone can walk the runway.

Model 2: “It doesn’t matter if you’re 5 foot tall, 6 foot tall, 100 pounds, 200 pounds, if you’re 20 or you’re 60. You are beautiful, and the story, the scars, the things that make you distinct, are what is beautiful about you.”

Preach!

After years of watching the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, these women decided to take matters into their own hands by owning their looks.

Body positivity is as hot as ever right now.

The face of the moment is a plus-size swimsuit model Ashley Graham, who chatted with Deco just a couple weeks ago.

Ashley Graham: “This is a time when people should really be embracing who they are and their differences in each other.”

The body confident fashion show is what it’s all about.

It’s the first in what the creators are hoping will become an annual affair.

Model 3: “I feel like we take in so much of other people’s opinions, but we don’t get a chance to find us. Find yourself, love yourself and be yourself.”

