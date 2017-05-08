Sometimes all you need to recharge is a good vacation, but sometimes a dream trip can turn into a nightmare, too. That’s the premise behind Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn’s new comedy. The pair play a mother and daughter on the run — who manage to do a little bonding along the way.

Schumer and Hawn go on the vacation of a lifetime in “Snatched,” but it doesn’t take long before things really go south.

Amy Schumer (as Emily Middleton): “Oh, my God. We’ve been Liam Neeson-taken!”

The pair are kidnapped and held for ransom.

Goldie Hawn: “It’s funny and fun and crazy but it has a grounded center, and that is, how do we heal our relationship with our mothers?”

The film mixes comedy with a message about family and being true to yourself.

Amy Schumer: “Goldie did help develop the script. Once we got together, we were like, ‘What are we saying with this moment?’ And I think we wanted to comment on social media and how everybody wants to put out this other version of themselves that looks like they’re doing great.”

After some mother-daughter bonding, the duo make a daring escape. Back in the States, a concerned family member, played by Ike Barinholtz, tries to help.

Ike Barinholtz: “I was so excited to be teamed up with Goldie Hawn, and then I was told that part was going to be Schumer, and I was like, ‘OK, I get it, I get it.”

“Snatched” is Goldie Hawn’s first appearance in a film in 15 years. She says working with Amy was the key to her comeback.

Goldie Hawn: “Every scene that was written on the page got better.”

Amy Schumer: ‘We brought stuff, you know, we grew it together. We figured it out together.”

“Snatched” sneaks into theaters on Friday, May 12.

